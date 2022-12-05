A relocation of the Kroger at Belle Meade to a nearby building last home to a Harris Teeter grocery store is being prepared.

Located at 4560 Harding Pike, the Kroger at Belle Meade opened in 1978, with the building from which it operates and an accompanying structure, Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center, seemingly under contract to be sold as the Post reported in April (read here).  

4301 Harding Pike art

4301 Harding Pike

