Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center — a retail and office building hugging the White Bridge Road viaduct and recognized as the home of Agave’s Mexican Restaurant and Belle Meade Premium Cigars, among other businesses — seemingly is under contract to be sold.
Opened in 1961, the two-level modernist building offers a main address of 4544 Harding Pike and sits on roughly 10.57 acres. The building includes about 205,500 square feet and was one of Nashville’s first mixed-use buildings (retail on level one and office on floor two) oriented in a suburban manner, with the structured separated from the street by surface parking.
Nashville’s May family owns the property, seemingly having paid $14.5 million for it in January 1997, according to Metro records. That acquisition included an adjacent building home to a Kroger.
Sources said the property could command a minimum of $80 million. The Post was unable to determine the identity of the prospective buyer.
Nashville-based Robin Realty manages the spaces for the Mays, with family members unavailable to comment.
Other tenants include, but are not limited to, Wells Fargo Bank, Ninki, Pho Ann, CVS, Starbucks, Office Depot and Katy’s Hallmark Shop,
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Kathleen Murphy’s District 24.
According to sources, any redevelopment of the site is likely to require a rezoning due, in part, to its proximity to the floodplain created by Richland Creek.
Though called Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center and Kroger at Belle Meade, the property apparently does not fully sit within the municipal boundaries of the satellite city from which the name derives.
