A multi-building mixed-use project is being eyed for Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center and its accompanying Kroger.

According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the future development would include nine buildings, ranging in height from one story to 15 floors. The buildings would offer retail, residential and hotel space.

