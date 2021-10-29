There's a new restaurant concept coming to Wedgewood-Houston's under-construction Standard Assembly development.
Jimmy Pruitt and Barista Parlor founder Andy Mumma are teaming up to open Moto Moda at the mixed-use development that also includes a 310-unit apartment complex, retail and gathering spaces. According to a release, Pruitt and Mumma have signed a lease for 5,000 square feet of space.
The flagship concept is slated to open next summer and will center around a throwback pizzeria serving brunch, lunch and dinner with a full bar and a selection of modern and vintage motorcycles on display.
Pruitt originally operated Moto Moda as an airstream pop-up at Barista Parlor that led to a small retail location.
“Jimmy and I can’t be more excited to set Moto Moda roots at Standard Assembly in Wedgewood-Houston, a neighborhood we both love," Mumma said in the release. "Moto Moda will serve as both a destination for enthusiasts from all over, but also a neighborhood pizzeria you can bring the family. We are looking forward to giving this old trucking building new life!”
The duo previously planned a similar project in East Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.