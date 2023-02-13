A First Horizon Park-area five-parcel property has sold for $5.8 million, with the new owners a partnership that owns a nearby property.
The seller of the North Capitol property, with addresses of 1011 and 1015 Second Ave. N. and offering no buildings, was an LLC affiliated with Premier Parking.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the five-parcel site, 0.49-acre site is a partnership that involves various members of South Bend, Indiana-based Holladay Properties (which offers a local office and undertakes area development) and Ronnie Wenzler, an executive director with the local office of Cushman & Wakefield.
As part of the deal, the partnership has landed a $6 million loan from Nashville-based CapStar Bank, a separate document notes.
The transaction is the equivalent of $272 per square foot. For comparison, and in November 2021, a Holladay-related partnership paid $5.2 million for a property located at 1000 Third Ave. N. and offering a commercial building (read more here). That property sits adjacent to the structure home to Von Elrod’s Beer Hall and Kitchen.
The recent deal supplements Holladay's in 2012 having paid $1.45 million for a 0.4-acre property located at 1000 Third Ave. N. and sitting adjacent to its just-purchased raw land.
With the most recent deal, Holladay owns all the property bordered by Jefferson Street on the north, Second Avenue on the east, Jackson Street on the south and Third Avenue on the west except for a 0.08-acre parcel located at 1001 Second Ave. N. and owned by Bekry Seman and a 0.41-acre parcel located at 1014 Third Ave. N. and owned by Hill Realty Company.
Allen Arender, a Nashville-based Holladay principal, said the partnership plans to close on the purchase of the Seman property by month's end. Arender said the partnership does not plan to pursue the Hill site in the immediate future.
Mike Jacobs, a broker with the local office of Avison Young, represented Premier Parking in the deal, according to a source.