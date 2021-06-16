The local office of Toronto-based Avison Young announced Wednesday it will oversee the marketing of two for-sale River North parcels for Chicago’s Monroe Investment Partners.
A release does not note the asking price of the properties, each of which is zoned to accommodate a building of up to 38 stories. Collectively, the sites cover a little more than 3.7 acres.
The property is positioned between the site of a 1.3-million-square-foot mixed-use development Creek Lane Capital and MRP Realty are planning and the land on which Oracle’s recently announced 8,500-job regional headquarters campus will eventually be located.
The listing comes shortly after Monroe, via various entities, sold 10 River North parcels to Oracle for about $222.2 million (read here). The parcels cover roughly 60 acres, leaving Monroe with approximately 26 acres of River North land. Led by principal Don Allen, Monroe will continue to own about 22 acres located at the northern end of the future Oracle campus.
Oracle also recently paid more than $31 million for additional River North property, with the Austin-based company’s land-purchase investment in the area at more than $253 million.
Avison Young Capital Markets team members marketing the properties are senior vice presidents Lisa Maki and Mike Jacobs as well as Warren Smith, principal and managing director; and Wes Boatwright, principal of capital markets.
Oracle anticipates construction of its first building to be finished by 2025. As previously reported, Creek Lane and MRP plan to begin construction this summer on the first phase of their project, which will include buildings with apartment, office and retail spaces (read here). Delivery is anticipated in mid-2023.
“We’re proud to market this marquee property that is reshaping and redefining Nashville,” Maki said in the release. “Powered by the commitment of Oracle, Creek Lane and MRP, as well as our city and state, River North promises to be a gamechanger on the banks of the Cumberland River.”
Termed by Metro officials the River North Development District, the 125-acre River North will see about $215 million in public infrastructure updates that will include roadways, a pedestrian bridge across the Cumberland River, a riverfront greenway, parks and open space, and multi-modal connections with East Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.