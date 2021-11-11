An East Davidson County apartment complex has sold for $28.6 million, with the new owner an Austin-based company that recently acquired a Midtown residential building, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
GVA Property Management now owns City Side Flats, a garden-style complex that opened in 1973 and sits at 1441 Lebanon Pike about 2.5 miles from downtown Nashville.
The purchase follows GVA in June having paid $35.5 million for 1818 Church, a six-story, 142-unit residential building located at the Midtown address from which its name derives (read more here).
With the acquisition of City Side Flats GVA now owns 10 for-rent residential properties located in the general Nashville area, according to its website.
The seller was an entity affiliated with Toronto-based Emma Capital Investments and that paid $24.55 million for the property in January 2018, according to Metro records.
With 201 units (within multiple three-story buildings), the transaction is the equivalent of about $142,290 per residence.
For context, California-based The Lighthouse Group acquired the City Side Flats property in 2009 (it seemingly operated under a different name at the time) for $5.7 million, or $28,358 per unit.
City Side Flats sits adjacent to Sycamore Terrace, a senior apartment tower owned and operated by the Metro Development and Housing Agency.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
