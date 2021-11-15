Austin-based GVA Property Management has paid $34 million for a South Davidson County garden-style apartment complex, days after it spent $28.6 million on a similar nearby property, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 1901 Murfreesboro Pike near Nashville International Airport, Newport Apartments sits on a 21.6-acre site.
The seller was an entity affiliated with Toronto-based Emma Capital Investments that paid $21 million for the property in September 2017, according to Metro records. Of note, Emma Capital sold to GVA the aforementioned City Side Flats, a garden-style complex that opened in 1973 and sits at 1441 Lebanon Pike (read more here).
The two purchases follow GVA in June having paid $35.5 million for 1818 Church, a six-story, 142-unit residential building located at the Midtown address from which its name derives (read more here).
Built in 1986, Newport Apartments offers multiple two-story buildings with a collective 235 units. As such, the transaction is the equivalent of $144,680 per residence. The deal for City Side Flats the equivalent of $142,290 per unit.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
Nearby, a mixed-used development is being eyed for 1827 Murfreesboro Pike (read here).
