A Donelson-area office building home to the Tennessee Board of Regents office has sold for $15.5 million, with the new owner an income and real estate investment company with more $17 billion in assets under management.

1 Bridgestone Park art

1 Bridgestone Park

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Cleveland-based Boyd Watterson Asset Management now owns the 7.3-acre property, with an address of 1 Bridgestone Park.

The seller was Los Angeles-based Yonezawa-Miller Company, which paid $12.6 million for the property in 2018, Metro records show.

The purchase comes after Boyd Watterson in May paid $36 million for a MetroCenter property home to the Davidson County Department of Children’s Services (read here).

Boyd Watterson, officials with which could not be reached for comment, traces its roots to 1928. The company website is unclear as to the number of real estate holdings Boyd Watterson has in the Nashville market.

Of note, what was then called Bridgestone U.S.A. in the 1990s owned the just-sold three-story building, which sits on the southwest corner of the intersection of Briley Parkway and Lebanon Pike.

The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.