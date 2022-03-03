The New York-based owner of The Arcade has acquired another property located in the epicenter of downtown Nashville, according to Metro records.
Linfield Capital paid $5.15 million for the building located at 246 Rep. John L. Lewis Way (Fifth Avenue North) — more than 11 times the figure for which the property last sold 10 years ago.
The sellers were a family group led by Sam Patel, who owns and operates the Subway fast food restaurant that operates from the three-story structure. The family purchased the property, which is part of the Fifth Avenue of the Arts, in 2012 for $460,000, Metro records show.
Based on the building’s 4,926 square feet of usable space, the deal is the equivalent of about $1,045 per square foot, one of the highest marks seen for a recent real estate transaction involving property in this area of downtown.
Patel (with wife Pinal and father Suman) said he plans to open a Subway at 162 Fourth Ave. N. in an Ambrose Building space the family also owns. He also intends to open a Subway in a building located at 204 Sixth Ave. N. and within a space located next to wine and spirits retailer The Library. Patel recently closed his Subway located in that building (Cornerstone Building) and facing Church Street.
Patel said he also is planning to open a Subway in the Townplace by Marriott hotel located at 1500 Charlotte Ave. in Midtown.
Seth Harlan, a broker with Nashville-based Robin Realty, represented Patel. Rob Lowe, managing director for the local office of Dallas-based commercial real estate company Stream Realty Partners, represented Linfield, which acquired the property via its Newco Arc LLC. The LLC (Lowe is an investor with that entity) now owns seven of the nine buildings located on the east side of Lewis Way between Union Street on the north and Church Street on the south.
Linfield also recently acquired the Lewis Way space last home to Rymer Gallery, which is located on the west side of the street (read here). Of note, Linfield also owns the building home to restaurant 417 Union, which is located at the address from which its name derives.
Linfield does not own the former Starr Piano Building, located at 240 Lewis Way and for which Anderson Jarman paid $5 million in October 2021 (read here).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.