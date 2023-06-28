An LLC affiliated with Nashville real estate investment and development company Creative Development Partners has paid $12.05 million for an airport-area ex-hotel property for which it plans an apartment conversion.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was Focus Hospitality III LLC, which paid $4.1 million for the 2.62-acre property in March 2020 (read here) and later undertook a major renovation of the buildings on the site.
With an address of 2425 Atrium Way and overlooking Briley Parkway, the property offers three three-story buildings with a collective 60,000 square feet and seemingly constructed in the 1980s. Red Lion Inn & Suites had operated from the buildings until last week.
Ryan Hooper, a partner with Creative Development Partners and managing member of the purchasing LLC, said the plan is to convert the hotel buildings into studio (two sizes), one- and two-bedroom apartment units, with kitchens to be added. An additional six units are planned, he added. Hooper said the conversion is slated to be completed by year’s end.
The LLC — which also includes local real estate investor Brad Bars, who co-owns Lower Broadway’s Ernest Tubb Record Shop building (read here) — anticipates the approximately 250-square-foot studio apartments (42 units total) to rent for about $1,000 per month, the equivalent of $4 per foot. For comparison, newish apartment buildings located in downtown and Midtown can command upwards of $3.50 per foot. However, Hooper said, few new apartments located near downtown can be rented for $1,000.
Hooper said the LLC is considering adding a pickleball court, a movie room and ping-pong and billiards tables. The existing fitness room and swimming pool will remain. Hooper said the development team is not disclosing the cost of the upgrades.
In addition to the 42 smaller studios, the complex will offer 47 380-square-foot studios, 19 490-square-foot one-bedroom apartments and 12 575-square foot two-bedroom units.
New York-based Trevian Capital has provided a $10.75 million loan.
“I moved to Nashville after two years of playing professional baseball overseas,” Hooper told the Post. “I was on a tight budget but fortunately had a friend help me find an affordable place to live, and soon I was meeting many others in my same situation. Nashville is a magnet for young professionals, but they need places to live within the city at a reasonable price. Our goal is to provide a Class-A living experience for those that were in my situation years ago.”