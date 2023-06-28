An LLC affiliated with Nashville real estate investment and development company Creative Development Partners has paid $12.05 million for an airport-area ex-hotel property for which it plans an apartment conversion.

Ryan Hooper
2425 Atrium Way

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was Focus Hospitality III LLC, which paid $4.1 million for the 2.62-acre property in March 2020 (read here) and later undertook a major renovation of the buildings on the site. 