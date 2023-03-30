Louisville-based LDG Development is eyeing what would be its second residential project in Northeast Davidson County — with the future apartments to sit on the site of what seemingly had been Nashville's longest-operational nightclub.

According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the project could include up to 275 residential units and would sit at 3976 Dickerson Pike. Across the street is Metro’s Cedar Hill Park, and a block north sits Hunters Lane High School.

3976

3976 Dickerson Pike in 2019

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.