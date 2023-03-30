Louisville-based LDG Development is eyeing what would be its second residential project in Northeast Davidson County — with the future apartments to sit on the site of what seemingly had been Nashville's longest-operational nightclub.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the project could include up to 275 residential units and would sit at 3976 Dickerson Pike. Across the street is Metro’s Cedar Hill Park, and a block north sits Hunters Lane High School.
The Dickerson Pike site offers two buildings accommodating Beast House, a haunted house open only during the Halloween season. Prior to that, the property was known for The Starlite Dinner Club, which opened in 1952, according to WPLN.
Founded by Mary “Sis” King, who died in 2012 at 91, The Starlite was billed as Nashville's oldest continuously operating nightclub. WPLN reports (read here) a musical act posting via Facebook a performance at The Starlite in 2014.
LDG is seeking a rezoning to "specific plan," with no Metro Planning Commission hearing scheduled as of yet. The document filed with Metro references "LDG Starlite SP."
If it materializes, the project will join LDG’s 260-unit Buffalo Trail Apartments, located on 18.2 acres at 3711 Dickerson Pike (read here).
An LLC affiliated with LDG paid $875,000 for the two-parcel 7.67-acre property in late 2017, Metro records note.
Joshua Haston, LDG Development's Nashville-located manager of development, could not be reached for comment.
