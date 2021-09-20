An Antioch-area apartment complex has sold for about $75.25 million — the second such recent deal involving a South Davidson County property, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The seller of the property, called The Anson and located at 950 Brittany Park Dr., was an LLC affiliated with Atlanta-based Oxford Properties. That entity shares an address with the buyer, Pac Anson LLC.
Opened in 2020 and located off Bell Road, The Anson offers multiple three-story buildings and a collective 301 units. With a specific sales price of $75,354,000, the transaction is the equivalent of about $250,345 per unit.
Oxford acquired the then-raw land in 2017 for $1.3 million, according to Metro records. Of note, the company also is undertaking a mixed-use project at nearby Century Farms (read here).
The Post was unable to contact either the buyer or seller to determine if brokers were involved in the deal and any possible affiliation between the two entities.
The deal follow a $71 million sale of The Hillson, located at 7000 Harris Hills Ln. and opened in 2020. The Hillson offers nine three-story buildings with a collective 248 units (read here).
