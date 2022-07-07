An Antioch-area garden-style apartment complex has sold for $51.5 million, about four times the figure for which the since-improved property changed ownership hands nine years ago.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Urban Equities LLC is the new owner of 300 Hickory, with an address of 300 Hickory Hollow Place. The LLC entity is affiliated with Jennifer Holland and Randy Holland and a group of silent investors. Jennifer Holland is an affiliate broker with the local office of Compass Real Estate, with Randy Holland founder of Urban Equities, a Nashville-based commercial real estate company.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Provo, Utah-based Peak Capital Partners. Peak paid $13.2 million for the property in 2013, Metro records show, and later undertook major upgrades to the multiple apartment buildings on the site.
Opened in 1984, 300 Hickory offers 276 apartments. As such, the transaction is the equivalent of about $186,600 per unit. Past deals involving South Davidson County garden-style apartment complexes have yielded per-unit prices ranging from about $150,000 to about $300,000.
Nashville-based Elmington Property Management manages the complex.
Brentwood-based The Kirkland Co. represented Peak, and Compass represented the buying LLC.
The sale of 300 Hickory is the latest in a series of transactions involving South Davidson County rental residential properties. Earlier this week, the Post reported Florida-based global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group paid about $91 million Hickory Point Apartments at 15180 Old Hickory Blvd. That deal (read more here) is the equivalent of about $303,000 per unit, one of the higher such marks recorded of late.
