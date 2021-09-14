Less than two weeks after launching its aircraft cargo service at Nashville International Airport, Amazon has announced it will add 6,600 full- and part-time logistics jobs in Tennessee.
A release notes that the fulfillment and transportation positions will be available across the state. Hiring is currently underway.
According to the company, there are more than 30 Amazon facilities in Tennessee. Downtown's Nashville Yards eventually will also be home to a two-tower Center for Operational Excellence, the second building for which is under construction. Amazon is expected to employ about 5,000 people in the coming years and to work from the high-rises.
Wages for the fulfillment and transportation jobs start at $18 on average and reach up to $22.50 per hour in some locations, according to the release. The company will also offer up to $3,000 in signing bonuses at specific sites. Some of the positions will be eligible for Amazon's Career Choice program, in which the company will pay college tuition for its front-line employees, according to the release.
The effort is part of a nationwide hiring spree, in which the company is seeking to add more than 100,000 warehouse and transportation workers.
"We are proud to offer opportunities for people from a range of backgrounds, from furloughed workers to former military personnel," Amazon official Dave Clark said in the release. "We take our responsibility as an employer seriously and want our employees to succeed and thrive. That's why we offer an average starting wage of over $18 per hour, provide a great range of comprehensive benefits — including health care coverage, parental leave, career training, and ways to save for the future — and have a team of thousands working to build a safe and inclusive work environment."
