A division of Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company has paid $23 million for a Nashville International Airport-area building accommodating an Amazon fulfillment center, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 50 Airways Blvd., the building sits on 27.7 acres.
The seller was Chicago-based HSA Commercial, a seemingly previous and related entity with which paid about $5.83 million for the property in 2010, according to Metro records.
The new owner is an LLC affiliated with Lincoln Advisory Group Ltd., which is based in Chicago. That entity is associated with Lincoln Advisors, which bills itself as having under management real estate assets with a collective $3 billion in value.
Of note, Round Rock, Texas-based computer company Dell seemingly once operated from the building.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
Lincoln Property in the past approximately eight to 10 years has become very active within the Nashville market. The company is slated to soon start work on a “tilting” 30-story office tower in SoBro to be called Circle South (read here).
