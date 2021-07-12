Amazon officials are committed to helping the effort to construct 800 affordable homes in Nashville by this decade’s end.
But their task, though admirable, will be a major challenge, according to those familiar with the local housing industry.
The online giant’s commitment to fund below-market loans to developers (read more here) comes shortly after a local task force released a report outlining ways Nashville should be investing in housing to try to ameliorate a shortage that’s expected to reach 50,000 housing units by 2030.
“This sounds good on paper, but there are many unanswered questions,” said Bill Hostettler, whose Craighead Development likely has delivered more “below market rate” for-purchase housing than any other local residential development company.
“I want to watch Amazon do this,” he added. “I might learn something.”
Hostettler, and others interviewed for this article, noted Amazon and the developers with which it works will need a multi-prong approach to its goal — everything from finding suitable sites along bus lines to securing permits to mobilizing large-scale construction crews.
As reported in mid-June, Amazon plans to commit $75 million over the next five years toward the endeavor. The housing — Amazon has yet to disclose what percentage will be for-purchase and for-rent — will be limited to people who earn no more than 80 percent of the general area’s median annual income.
Nashville’s media income in 2019 was almost $60,000. Thus, to qualify to rent a one-bedroom apartment that will be priced at what is expected to be a rate (say $1,200) noticeably lower than the norm (say, $1,600), a renter — if signing a lease today — would be limited to earning no more than $48,000 per year.
Much of the housing (Amazon has yet to offer a percentage) is planned to be located on or near major thoroughfares with WeGo bus service, allowing residents to, in theory, function without cars.
Marshall Crawford, CEO of nonprofit The Housing Fund, said that via partnerships with local organizations, Amazon is “setting an example for how other corporations can be strong community partners in creating resources to meet challenges in local markets.
“Oftentimes, issues of affordability arise not from the actual cost of a housing unit, but from surrounding factors like the costs associated with car ownership,” he said. “Amazon’s plan to build housing near the WeGo stations will not only reduce those additional cost burdens for 800 individuals and families, but also emphasize how important it is to improve and expand public transit accessibility and options for low- and moderate-income renters and homeowners.
“I hope other corporations will follow suit as they consider coming to Nashville,” Crawford added.
The $75 million earmarked for Nashville will focus on properties located within half a mile of WeGo bus stops — the transit agency provides service to about 30,000 riders daily — and will have the Seattle-based company prioritize investing in minority-led organizations and racially and economically diverse communities.
And though all that sound good to many, some folks the Post talked to for this article expressed concern about a massive private-sector company being involved in the redevelopment of multiple properties likely to be located near downtown.
“I know people find a way to get upset about these things, but 800 new housing units are being brought to Nashville and that’s a good thing,” The Housing Fund’s Crawford said. “We need so much additional housing stock in our city that exerting energy focusing on who owns this or that is frankly energy that is misplaced. The housing situation in Nashville and across the country right now requires an all-hands-on-deck solution, so whether it comes from government action, private developers, or large corporations, the creation of new affordable housing options in our city is something to celebrate.”
The recently announced commitments to the Nashville market — Amazon will soon be operational in the first tower of its Nashville Yards Center for Operational Excellence — are part of Amazon’s Housing Equity Fund initiative, which is funneling more than $2 billion toward the preservation and creation of more than 20,000 affordable homes in its largest markets. The company’s rapid growth has in various cities been pointed to as a cause of rising housing costs that have displaced residents.
Hostettler said Amazon’s goal of working with developers to find developable property located, as noted, within half a mile of WeGo bus stops — and yet that is reasonably attractive for the targeted buyer and renter — will be a challenge to meet.
“I’m curious to see how Amazon is going to do that,” he said, noting skyrocketing land costs alone — even property on the once-undesirable Dickerson Road is now pricey but some standards — could create difficulties. Then there are the challenges involving dealing with government bureaucracy, labor costs and material shortages.
“Metro is backlogged with issuing permits, reviewing stormwater management plans and rezoning properties,” Hostettler said.
Craighead Development currently has about 1,400 residential units under construction in Davidson County, Hostettler said, adding about 35 percent will be for rent once construction is finished. The bulk of the for-purchase units will be priced between $260,000 and $300,000 and will target first-time homebuyers.
Hostettler said he is pleased to see a private-sector entity (in this case Amazon) undertake the initiative, as he feels that could yield more product at a faster rate than if the effort was being done by Metro.
“I commend Amazon for doing this,” he said.
Bruce McNeilage, chief executive officer and co-founder of three local LLCs — Kinloch Partners, Kinloch Homes and Harpeth Development — has been involved in developing sites with what he terms “attainable housing” for more than 20 years.
McNeilage said it is encouraging to see Amazon identify Nashville’s need for housing and that he hopes the effort will spur other corporations, such as Oracle, to make the same type of commitment.
“But my concern is this: I simply do not know where Amazon can find ‘affordable’ land within a half-mile of transit stops anywhere in Nashville,” McNeilage said. “Creating 800 affordable housing units will cost $93,750 per unit. With land at a premium in Nashville, it will be challenging to meet this price point.
McNeilage said for Amazon to succeed, teamwork between the company, leaders in the city’s various minority communities, developers with a track record of providing affordable housing and local banks with financial resources and local market knowledge will have to unite.
“If these parties work closely together,” he said, “we can make Nashville affordable to everyone.”
