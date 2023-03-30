AJ Capital Partners has released updated images related to and is prepping an April start on a multi-building mixed-use project planned to accompany Wedgewood-Houston’s historic Merritt Mansion.
According to a company website, Wedgewood Village eventually could offer more than 30 retail stores, 35,000 square feet of restaurants and bars, 148,000 square feet of Class A office space and more than 400 residential apartments.
Chicago-based HPA Inc. is the architect, according to an AJ Capital spokesperson. The buildings will sit on sites that were either long empty or offered nondescript structures.
Specifically, and to be located at the intersection of Houston and Martin streets, 515 Houston Street will sit across from AJ Capital’s May Hosiery Mills (which dates to 1908), in which French restaurant Pastis is set to open by year’s end. The 170,000-square-foot, four-story brick-clad building will be anchored by two restaurant concepts from a James Beard Award-winning hospitality group with 109 residential units on upper floors.
Fronting Houston Street to the north and Brown Street to the east, 507 Houston Street will offer 51,000 square feet of Class A office space and 10,500 square feet of ground-floor restaurant and retail space.
The planned 448 Humphreys Street will be a four-story, 56,500-square-foot building to include 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space, 48,000 square feet of Class A office space on three floors and a top-floor balcony.
The three buildings will be the initial offerings of the Wedgewood Village development. Additional buildings could create a town square of sorts — interacting with a two-acre lawn and the Merritt Mansion, which was originally constructed as a log cabin in 1799 by Captain John Rains, a Fort Nashboro co-founder. The home was relocated to its current site in 1840 and expanded into a federal-style home for Rains’ daughter Sally Merritt in 1870. The address is 441 Humphreys St.
The project will unfold in Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge's District 17, with all entitlements and Metro approvals having been landed.