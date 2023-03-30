AJ Capital Partners has released updated images related to and is prepping an April start on a multi-building mixed-use project planned to accompany Wedgewood-Houston’s historic Merritt Mansion.

According to a company website, Wedgewood Village eventually could offer more than 30 retail stores, 35,000 square feet of restaurants and bars, 148,000 square feet of Class A office space and more than 400 residential apartments.

