A Philadelphia-area real estate company with a recently established local presence has added to its Nashville industrial property holdings.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Conshoshocken, Pennsylvania-based Exeter Property Group paid about $31.21 million for a warehouse located at 121 Air Park Center East. It is unclear if the warehouse offers tenants.
The purchase comes after Exeter in June 2021 paid a collective approximately $52.9 million for similar structures located on adjacent sites at 101 Air Park Center East and 111 Air Park Center East (read here).
The seller was Airpark East Owner LLC, which is affiliated with Indianapolis-based Strategic Capital Partners. Metro property records note that entity acquired the then-unimproved property off Couchville Pike in January 2020 in a quitclaim deed deal.
The three properties cover about 35 acres collectively, Metro records show.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the recent transaction.
Exeter has about 250 million square feet of commercial property, valued at about $10 billion, under management.
