The airport-area property once home to the offices of iconic Nashville-based company Gibson Brands Inc. has sold for $4.05 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the two-building property, which sits on 3.56 acres at 309 and 311 Plus Park Blvd., is a New York-based LLC for which the Post could not determine details.
The sellers were two LLCs (including one based in Westland Village, California) that paid $5.25 million for the property in 2015. Nashville-based AGMS II LLC, the other selling entity, had acquired the property with a separate LLC in May 2014 for $3 million, Metro records show.
The Post reported in 2014, and prior to the transaction of that year, that the 309 building was home to what previously had been called Gibson Guitar Corp. and Gibson affiliates Epiphone Co. and Baldwin Piano Inc. The 311 building had multiple non-Gibson tenants and its current tenant roster could not be determined. Both structures were designed in the modernist style.
Gibson’s headquarters now are located at Cummins Station downtown, where executives this week opened the doors to the Gibson Garage retail and entertainment space. The company still undertaking the bulk of its local instrument manufacturing at 641 Massman Drive.
The Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
