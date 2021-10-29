1705 Hayes art

A 30-story residential tower is being eyed for Hayes Street in Midtown.

According to a document submitted to the Metro Department, the high-rise could offer 342 multi-family and/or hotel units, 351 garage parking spaces and a restaurant. The address is 1705 Hayes St.

Cherry & Associates (a real estate brokerage company), Catalyst Design Group (engineering and land planning) and EOA Architects are listed on the document. Each is locally based.

To sit one block north of West End Avenue, the building would be one of Midtown's five tallest if standing today.

An entity affiliated with Freeman Webb Co. owns the 0.51-acre property, having paid $180,000 for it in 1986, Metro records show. FW Publishing, an affiliated entity, is parent company of Nashville Post.

The ownership entity has the property under contract but declined to identify the prospective buyer, and the Post was unable to determine. 

A specific plan rezoning will be requested, but no Metro Planning Commission date has been scheduled.

Of note, and separately, locally based Vastland Development Co. hopes to develop a nearby site at 1719 Hayes St. with mixed-use building Avalon Midtown (read here).

The property sits within Metro Councilmember Brandon Taylor's District 21.

Tags

My position with Nashville Post has evolved since 2000 when I began work with the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister pub in 2008 (when I began some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have worked mainly with the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.