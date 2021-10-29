A 30-story residential tower is being eyed for Hayes Street in Midtown.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Department, the high-rise could offer 342 multi-family and/or hotel units, 351 garage parking spaces and a restaurant. The address is 1705 Hayes St.
Cherry & Associates (a real estate brokerage company), Catalyst Design Group (engineering and land planning) and EOA Architects are listed on the document. Each is locally based.
To sit one block north of West End Avenue, the building would be one of Midtown's five tallest if standing today.
An entity affiliated with Freeman Webb Co. owns the 0.51-acre property, having paid $180,000 for it in 1986, Metro records show. FW Publishing, an affiliated entity, is parent company of Nashville Post.
The ownership entity has the property under contract but declined to identify the prospective buyer, and the Post was unable to determine.
A specific plan rezoning will be requested, but no Metro Planning Commission date has been scheduled.
Of note, and separately, locally based Vastland Development Co. hopes to develop a nearby site at 1719 Hayes St. with mixed-use building Avalon Midtown (read here).
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Brandon Taylor's District 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.