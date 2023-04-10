A 12South commercial building home to boutique retailer Judith Bright Jewelry has been offered for sale for no asking price.
Opened in 1948 as a residence, the 1,176-square-foot building sits on a 0.16-acre site at 2307 12th Ave. S.
According to Metro records, a trust owns the property, with a related entity having paid $87,000 for it in 1999.
The owner has enlisted the local office of Dallas-based Stream Realty Partners to handle the sale of the property.
Rob Lowe, Stream executive managing director and partner (who is handling the listing with colleague Maddison Sickels), said the recent listing of the property comes as Stream has gotten under contract a nearby 12South building, located at 2405 12th Ave. S. A Woodbury, New York-based LLC affiliated with the owners of NYC Italian restaurant Roberta’s owns that property, having paid $2.8 million for it in July 2021 (read here).
Roberta’s owners were to have opened their restaurant in the building (read here) but decided to nix that effort and sell instead.
Lowe declined to identify the prospective buyer of the property, which sits next to the structure home to restaurant Bottle Cap (and formerly The Flip Side). The two-story building offers no tenant.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.
