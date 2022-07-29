A 12South commercial building located near the structures accommodating Faherty and Taqueria del Sol has been offered for sale for $2.7 million.
Home to boutique clothing company Outdoor Voices, the building sits on 0.17 acres at 2309 12th Ave. S.
Marketing materials note the building opened, as a residence at the time, in 1948 and was updated in 2010.
A group of investors that includes Fred Lawrence and Robert Regan owns the property, having paid $134,000 for it in 1999, Metro records show. Lawrence is a real estate agent with Village, while Regan seemingly has worked in various capacities within the music industry.
In addition, and separately, the property previously was owned by local real estate industry veteran Mark Deutschmann (who paid $63,300 in 1995) and long-time investor Treg Warner (a relative of whom paid $9,600 in 1966).
The listing follows the structure accommodating the aforementioned Faherty and Taqueria del Sol having sold in May for $6.15 million (read here). That building is about twice the size of the building currently offered for sale and sits on a 0.75-acre site.
In contrast, the building at 2309 12th Ave. S. offers about 1,400 square feet and sits on 0.17 acres. The listing is the equivalent of approximately $1,930 per square foot based on the structure’s size. Multiple commercial real estate industry sources told the Post the per-foot asking price for the property is, in general, somewhat higher than average for a 12South property but not necessarily unreasonable given the smallness of both the building and the acreage.
Outdoor Voices Nashville opened in 12South in late 2018. The parent company operates 11 other locations.
The Outdoor Voices website notes the 12South shop “takes you through an immersive journey inspired by personal spaces of music legends like Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline and Elvis.”
