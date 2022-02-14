The 12South property offering a roughly 86-year-old church building to accommodate an early childhood education facility has sold for about $4.52 million.
Amy James and Susan Davis, local franchisees affiliated with national chain Primrose Schools are the new owners of the property, located at 2400 10th Ave. S. and sitting catty-corner from Waverly Belmont Elementary School.
The seller was Greater Christ Temple Church Inc., which acquired the property for $85,000 in 1971, according to Metro records.
This will be the third area Primrose School location for Davis and James.
James told the Post in May 2021 the goal was to have interior renovations starting in early 2022. The Metro Planning Commission in June of that year approved a request to apply a neighborhood landmark overlay district to the 1.1-acre property.
Designed in a traditional manner with brick and stone, the church building is believed to have been constructed in 1935 and, at one time, served as the home of Waverly Place United Methodist Church, which is now Forrest Hills United Methodist Church.
James and Davis acquired the property with Gina Emmanuel, James’ sister and a principal with Nashville-based Centric Architecture. However, only James and Davis (who own Primrose School of Brentwood and Primrose Schools of Nashville Midtown) will own the business that will operate from the structure. The greater Nashville area is home to eight Primrose Schools.
Emmanuel and Centric will handle the interior design, with the traditional building’s exterior to remain very similar to its present form. The church building offers about 30,000 square feet.
Launched in 1982 with the first location in Marietta, Georgia, Primrose Schools now oversees more than 400 schools in 29 states. Its nonprofit foundation has donated more than $3.5 million to national child-focused charities such as Save the Children, Children’s Miracle Network and Ronald McDonald Charities.
James said she and Davis expect the future Primose to employ about 50 faculty and staff and house approximately 350 students (six weeks old to kindergarten).
“We believe that Primrose can add to any community by teaching children to be lifelong learners and to be good citizens within their community,” she said in 2021. “The need for childcare is huge in Nashville, and we hope to be able to bring Primrose’s balanced curriculum to more children in the 12South neighborhood soon.”
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
