Two 12South-area properties — one including a modernist church building and the other used for parking and green space for the congregation — have sold for a collective $3.5 million.
The new owner is an LLC seemingly affiliated with Franklin-based development company SouthStar.
The sellers were the trustees of Second Missionary Baptist Church, with the trust having acquired the properties — one at 1001 Montrose Ave. and the other at 1006 Halcyon Ave. — in 1997 and 1991 respectively. The church building is located on the latter (which also offers an address of 1000 Halcyon Ave.).
The church paid $63,000 for the parking lot site in 1997 and $57,900 for the religious building site in 1991, Metro records show. The 1006 parcel also includes a free-standing single-family home.
The two properties offer 0.95 acres, yielding a transaction that is the equivalent of $84.57 per foot and about $3.68 million per acre (both figures being relatively standard for the general area, sources said).
Of note, SouthStar is overseeing Aureum, a $750 million mixed-use project for Cool Springs (read here). Company officials could not be reached for comment regarding their plans for the just-bought property, and the Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
