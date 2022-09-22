Almost a year has passed since the multinational business and technology consulting firm Slalom announced the opening of a Nashville office in the Gulch Crossing building.
Slalom had no plans of stopping there. The consulting firm announced this week it will move into the new ONE22ONE office tower, also in The Gulch.
Slalom will fill 7,000 square feet of space on the 12th floor of the building, according to a release. The company is expecting to move in the first quarter of 2023.
The announcement comes as Brentwood-based ONE22ONE developer GBT Realty announced earlier this month that law firm Bradley Arant Boult Cummings would move its Nashville office to a 100,000-square-foot space encompassing the top four floors of the building.
“We’ve hired 50 team members since arriving in Nashville and finding a space to expand was our next big step,” said Don Piluso, Slalom’s Nashville general manager. “In seeking ideal office space, we considered a number of factors — a preferred destination for employees and clients, infrastructure that empowers our technology-based operations to flourish and work effectively, and an area that is committed to operating sustainably and responsibly. ONE22ONE checked those boxes.”
Slalom clientele includes customers from the health care, financial services, automotive, real estate and nonprofits industries.
“We’re very pleased to have been embraced by the Nashville community,” Piluso said. “Many leading Nashville-based companies and organizations have entrusted us with their technology and business transformations. Our new office space at ONE 22 ONE will support our ability to serve our clients and foster community connections.”
