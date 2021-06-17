Pinnacle Financial Partners President and CEO Terry Turner turned Thursday to the Wayne Gretzky chestnut about looking to “skate to where the puck is going, not where it has been” in explaining his team’s planned move to downtown’s Nashville Yards development.
“We do desire to be where the best place is,” Turner told the Post in talking about the news that Pinnacle will anchor a 34-story tower in the 18-acre Nashville Yards project being built by Southwest Value Partners.
It will be several years before the Pinnacle team will make its move — Southwest will start work on its 650,000-square-foot skyscraper late this year and construction will last well into 2024 — but Turner already is likening the move to Pinnacle’s past “progressive” real estate decisions. When the bank was still in organization, he said, he and his lieutenants made a conscious choice not to locate in the Union Street corridor that traditionally housed Nashville’s banking bluebloods, setting up instead in the 211 Commerce building.
Then, about a decade, they were — along with the lawyers at Bass Berry & Sims — among the first to commit to the 29-story Pinnacle at Symphony Place office tower on Third Avenue south of Broadway, when that district was not yet the bustling agglomeration it is today.
Nashville Yards, Turner said, will be a city in a city that will serve Pinnacle workers’ needs and let the $35 billion bank holding company grow over time. The company has signed on to lease 95,000 square feet of space in SWVP's tower — up from 90,000 square feet in SoBro, where 305 people work today — and also will take up 10,000 square feet for a retail office in Nashville Yards.
The largest bank headquartered in Nashville also will set up its first all-digital offices (see images in the carousel above) in the two nearby towers that will house Amazon’s 5,000-person operations hub. That next-generation version of a branch, Turner said, will let Pinnacle test some new ideas and approaches.
“We’re excited to learn some new tricks,” he said. “We have some people who have the capabilities but we haven’t yet had the opportunity to do something like this.”
Pinnacle also has offices in the Baggage Building adjacent to the Union Station Hotel, from which its music and entertainment team now works. Turner said that group will move across Broadway to Nashville Yards but added that the company will keep the Baggage space for other teams.
