Calling the environment for recruiting “maybe the best ever,” Pinnacle Financial Partners CEO Terry Turner is preparing to lead Nashville’s largest bank into a number of new markets in the coming year.
Fresh from announcing the hiring of banker teams in Birmingham and Huntsville, Turner last week told analysts and investors — on the heels of his team’s nearly $132 million in second-quarter profits — that Pinnacle is fielding more calls than ever from veteran bankers and wealth advisers disenchanted with their current homes, be it because of merger distractions or bureaucratic hurdles.
“The hiring of revenue producers is the top of the waterfall for us. We’ll hire as many as we can when they have good books of business,” Turner said. “I don’t want to foreshadow that we will go to additional markets, but I’ll be shocked if we don’t have other opportunities going forward.”
Pinnacle has since late 2019 picked up talent in Atlanta — where it now has more than $110 million in loans on the books — as well as in Birmingham and Hunstville. Turner told analysts he’s looking at other top 25 markets in the Southeast, including a number in Florida, and is considering starting from scratch as the more likely option these days versus buying his way.
“I love de novo starts and I think the opportunity for de novo starts is now the best maybe ever,” Turner said.
Pinnacle has brought on board nearly 220 revenue producers in the past two years. And while the COVID-19 pandemic slowed somewhat the producers' ability to bring their clients with them, growth is now picking up: Excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, Pinnacle’s portfolio rose nearly 13 percent on an annualized basis in the second quarter (read more here).
Shares of Pinnacle (Ticker: PNFP) were up slightly Monday afternoon to about $89. They’re up about 40 percent year to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.