Nashville-based teledentistry company SmileDirectClub reported decreased revenues and increased losses in the final quarter of 2021.
SmileDirectClub’s quarterly loss of more than $29 million was slightly less than projections from analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research, but its quarterly revenue of $126.3 million fell short of Zacks expectations.
The direct-to-consumer company’s revenues represented a 31.6-percent decrease from the figure of the same quarter in 2020, while its net loss of $95 million was a decrease of $62 million from the mark of the same period in 2020.
The teeth-straightening company has struggled since its 2019 initial public offering, and COVID-19 seemed to hit SDC particularly hard.
“The macroeconomic headwinds impacting the spending of our core demographic and our business have continued from early in the summer and through the fourth quarter,” CEO David Katzman said in a release. “We took actions in January to reduce costs to optimize our operating structure and focus investments on our core growth initiatives with the clearest path to profitability. Our business strategy remains consistent to make oral care accessible, affordable and available to everyone, with our tactics focused on driving our business forward despite the challenges impacting our current customer base. … We remain optimistic on our business outlook for 2022 and beyond.”
In January, SDC announced plans to cut offerings in several international markets in a push to save $120 million this year. The company projected anticipated 2022 revenues of between $600 and $650 million.
Prior to the earnings announcement, SDC shares closed the Monday trading day at $2.19. The company’s stock was last trading north of $10 in May 2021.
