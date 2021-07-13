Shoals Technologies Group has filed papers to sell about $280 million worth of its stock, money it will use to trim the stakes of its founder and its top executives.
Joining Portland-based Shoals, which makes equipment for solar, storage and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, in its secondary offering at about $35 apiece is investment firm Oaktree Capital Management and Mehgan Peetz, its general counsel. Oaktree plans to unload nearly 5 million shares that could bring it about $170 million; Peetz has filed to sell about $400,000 worth of stock.
But the bulk of the offering’s proceeds are destined for Shoals founder Dean Solon, from whom Shoals will buy a little more than 5 million shares. Solon also will unload another 2 million of his shares — he owns about 63 million now — should the offering get upsized if investors show enough appetite. In all, Solon could take home $240 million or more.
Shoals also will use some of its proceeds to buy more than 760,000 shares from its CEO, Jason Whitaker, and nearly 460,000 shares from its CFO, Philip Garton. Oaktree advisor and Shoals board member Brad Forth will sell about 160,000 shares.
In its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Shoals team also provided a sneak peek at the company’s second-quarter results. Revenues are expected to come in at nearly $60 million, up from $45 million in Q1, while gross profits are forecast to be about $26 million, up some 50 percent from the mark of a year ago. Whitaker and his team are, however, cautioning that that number may be a little higher than in coming quarters because sales of systems (rather than components) accounted for a “very high proportion” of revenues in Q2. Shoals executives expect net income to climb about 70 percent from the figure of a year ago to roughly $9 million.
Investment banks Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Securities and Guggenheim Securities are marketing Shoals’ share sale, which comes less than six months after the company capped a successful initial public offering that raised more than $2.1 billion in all, with Los Angeles-based Oaktree taking home $1.8 billion of that. The shares sold during that IPO were priced at $25 and Shoals (Ticker: SHLS) has since overcome a big spring dip to rebound to about $35. They gave up nearly 4 percent after hours Monday on the heels of filing papers for this secondary offering.
