Ryman Hospitality Properties has released its first quarter earnings report, with the Nashville-based real estate investment trust seeing funds from operations of $0.63 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88 per share.
According to a release, the figure represents a loss of $0.91 per share compared to the mark of the same period in 2021.
RHP posted revenues of $299.14 million for the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.72 percent. The revenue figure of Q1 2021 was $84.18 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates three times during the past four quarters, the release notes.
The company — which owns the Ryman Auditorium, among other properties — noted in its release occupancy in its hotels and resorts reached 63.3 percent in March, compared to a January that saw occupancy of 32.8 percent. Hotel occupancy for the company was 47.3 percent overall for the quarter.
“Despite some turbulence early in the quarter related to the Omicron variant, our entertainment business results exceeded our internal expectations as live entertainment and leisure travel continues to appeal to consumers across the country,” Colin Reed, RHP chairman and chief executive officer, said in the release. “Our previously announced growth projects remain on pace, and our Block 21 acquisition (read here) is expected to close prior to June 1. We are pleased with the recovery we have seen in this business and look forward to increased leisure demand for the remainder of the year.”
Ryman Hospitality Properties shares (Ticker: RHP) were trading at $92.54 toward the end of Tuesday’s session, down 0.33 percent.
