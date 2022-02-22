Workforce training and education provider HealthStream released its fourth quarter and 2021 earning reports, showing increased revenues but operating and net losses.
The company, founded in Nashville in 1990 by Bobby Frist and Jeff McLaren, attributed an operating loss of $500,000 (down from operating income of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020) and a net loss of $400,000 (down from net income of $900,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021) on Frist’s end-of-year gift of more than $2 million in HealthStream shares to employees.
Revenues, meanwhile, were up to $64.3 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $61.8 million in the same period of 2020.
HealthStream shares were trading at $23.81 when markets closed Monday, up slightly on the day. The earnings report was released after the markets closed.
The fourth quarter also saw the acquisition of Rievent Technologies for $4 million in cash. The company reported it had more than $50 million in cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the year, with capital expenditures totaling $6.6 million in the fourth quarter.
For the full year, revenues were up 5 percent in 2021 to $256.7 million. Operating income and net income dropped 49 percent and 59 percent, respectively, from the marks of 2020, however. In 2022, HealthStream is predicting more revenue growth, to somewhere in the range of $267.5 million to $273 million.
“Last year we reached record levels of revenue and adjusted EBITDA, which is particularly remarkable given the previously discussed headwinds we had to overcome,” Frist, the company’s CEO, said in a release. “With a cash and investments balance of $51.9 million and no debt, we are well positioned for growth in the coming year.”
Frist, CFO Scott Roberts and VP of Investor Relations Mollie Condra will hold a conference call about the report Tuesday morning.
