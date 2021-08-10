Shares of SmileDirectClub are in for a rough Tuesday after the company reported second-quarter results that missed expectations and a number of analysts slashed their price targets for the company.
The leaders of Nashville-bsed SmileDirect said Monday afternoon the company lost about $55 million on a GAAP basis and had an adjusted EBITDA loss of $22 million, which was slightly worse than its first-quarter number and well short of the breakeven figure its leaders had expected. CFO Kyle Wailes said the shortfall during the quarter was due to a combination of “residual impacts of the April cyber-attack, the lasting economic effects from COVID on our target demographic and the slower scaling of some of our new international markets due to COVID.”
Wailes, CEO David Katzman and their team had forecast $195 million to $200 million in Q2 revenue but ended up pulling in just $174 million. They now expect SmileDirect to have full-year revenues in the range of $750 million to $800 million.
Those numbers led JPMorgan analyst Robbie Marcus to cut his price target for SmileDirect to $6 from $10. Marcus called the quarter “obviously disappointing” and told clients there are better investing opportunities in the medical supplies and devices space. Nathan Rich, who already had a ‘sell’ rating on SmileDirect, also lowered his target to $4 from $7 while Chris Cooley at Stephens downgraded SmileDirect to ‘equal weight’ from ‘overweight’ and took his target from $17 to $11.
SmileDirect shares (Ticker: SDC) were down more than 17 percent to $5.54 in pre-market trading Tuesday. Year to date, they have lost about half their value and they are down about 75 percent from their September 2019 IPO price of $23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.