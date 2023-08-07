Ryman Hospitality Properties has reported revenue of $504.84 million, up 7.4 percent compared to the figure of the same period last year, Zacks reports.
According to a release, earning per share came in at $2.06, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks consensus estimate of $514.64 million, representing a surprise of 1.90 percent less than estimated. The company delivered an EPS surprise of 4.04 percent, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.98.
Revenues for the RHP entertainment division were $87.16 million compared to the $83.54 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues for the company hospitality division were $417.69 million versus $431.38 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (Ticker: RHP) have dropped in value 0.6 percent over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 1.5 percent change.
An RHP release notes the company generated consolidated net income of $70.1 million and a quarterly record consolidated adjusted EBITDAre (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate) of $174.7 million.
RHP's Opry Entertainment Group set record quarterly revenue, operating income and adjusted EBITDAre.
“We are pleased with our financial results this quarter. Continued strong group demand produced record second-quarter revenue and ADR performance for our Gaylord Hotels portfolio," Mark Fioravanti, RHP president and chief executive officer, said in the release.
"The demand for our live entertainment assets continued to grow as well, as our entertainment segment delivered record quarterly revenue, operating income and adjusted EBITDAre. We were especially pleased to see the continued momentum in our business given the industry-wide softening in domestic leisure travel."
McNeilus to expand operations in Murfreesboro
Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Inc. will invest $25.2 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Murfreesboro.
The announcement comes nearly one year after the company announced plans to locate in Rutherford County. Specifically, McNeilus anticipates an additional 100 new jobs at the Parkway Place facility in Murfreesboro, with the workers handling fabrication of custom vehicle components.
McNeilus, an Oshkosh Corp., manufacturers commercial vehicles and equipment. Over the next five years, the business expects to employ more than 300 people in Rutherford County.
“We look forward to growing our footprint in Murfreesboro even further with additional welding and fabrication work for our purpose-built vehicles," Oshkosh Executive Vice President Jim Johnson said in a release. "This investment will enable us to meet our strategic growth initiatives more effectively, serving the customers who rely on us each day.”
Stuart McWhorter, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development commissioner, said that since 2019, TNECD has supported 15 economic development projects in Rutherford County, resulting in approximately 1,800 job commitments and $194 million in capital investment.
Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corp. employs approximately 15,000 workers worldwide.
Iron Path finalizes investment related to acquisition
Nashville private equity firm Iron Path Capital has announced it has finalized its investment related to PureTech Scientific's $137 million acquisition of The Chemours Company's glycolic acid business.
According to a release, Belle, W.V.-based PureTech Scientific produces a nature-identical synthetic glycolic acid that is biodegradable, serving as a key component in the pharmaceuticals and oil and gas sectors.
Glycolic acid is a naturally occurring compound that exists in pineapples, sugar beets, cantaloupe, coffee beans and other plants and fruits, serving as a natural preservative and protector.
“PureTech Scientific is well-positioned to drive end-market growth through long-term investments in product innovation, high-touch customer support and a comprehensive organic and transformative growth strategy," Iron Path Capital co-founder and managing partner Scott Mraz said in the release.
The Chemours Company is based in Wilmington, Del.
Iron Path specializes in lower-middle market investments in the specialty industrial and health care sectors.
FORVIS acted as Iron Path Capital’s financial adviser, and McDermott Will & Emery served as legal adviser.