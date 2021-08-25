The board of Harrow Health has appointed founder and CEO Mark Baum to serve as its chairman, replacing Robert Kammer for the role.
Kammer, a retired dentist who has served as the chair since May 2019, will remain on the board as a member.
The change up comes nearly 10 years after Baum founded Harrow, a publicly traded ophthalmology pharmaceutical company that moved its headquarters from San Diego to Nashville in 2019. Since then, the company has made several executive appointments, including a chief innovation officer, and bought the rights for several procedures and drugs.
Earlier this year, the company raised approximately $66 million through debt and preferred stock sales to funding future growth initiatives, including the launch of telehealth platform Visionology.
Shares of the company (Ticker: HROW) were down 1.5 percent on Tuesday afternoon to $9.60. In late June, stocks were trading hands at $11.24, a five-year high.
NHI sells eight properties for $115M
Murfreesboro-based National Health Investors has announced the sale of eight properties being leased out as senior living communities for $115 million.
The real estate investment trust said it expects to recognize a gain of approximately $1 million to $2 million on the sale. The facilities are home to 909 unites that brought in $4.2 million in rent in the first six months of 2021.
The company is also considering further action on 18 other properties currently leased by Holiday Retirement, including lease restructuring or further asset sales. According to a press release, NHI has netted nearly $203.4 million in property sales year to date.
