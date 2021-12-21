Nashville-based ophthalmology company Harrow Health has bought the exclusive commercial rights of four U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved eye drops for $14 million.
The company bought ophthalmic-focused products that will help expand its surgical and acute care market presence, including Novartis brand names Iopidine, Maxitrol and Moxeza.
Earlier this year, Harrow raised more than $66 million through debt and preferred stock sales to begin acquiring FDA-approved therapies and drug candidates.
These are some of Harrow’s first brands entirely approved by the FDA, and CEO Mark Baum said in a recent earnings call that the company will approach the agency in early 2022 for full approval on drug candidates from subsidiary Melt Pharmaceuticals.
“We are pleased to now be the only U.S. ophthalmic pharmaceutical company to provide both branded FDA-approved products and high-quality compounded formulations. In addition, we uniquely have self-distribution capabilities, direct to institutions like hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and doctors’ offices, as well as to consumers through our ImprimisRx 50-state mail order pharmacy,” Baum said in a press release.
