Brookdale Senior Living has promoted Kevin Bowman to serve as executive vice president of community operations.
Bowman brings more than 30 years of experience to the position, having spent most of it in senior living operations in California. He joined the Brentwood-based company in 2019 as regional vice president and became vice president of Brookdale’s western division in April 2020, “expertly” leading operations throughout the pandemic, according to a press release.
Prior to Brookdale, Bowman was the chief operating officer of Vista Cove Senior Living in Southern California and regional director of operations for Windsor Healthcare and Sunrise Senior Living.
In his new role, Bowman will relocate to Nashville to work on strategy for Brookdale’s 682 communities across 41 states. He replaces Cindy Kent on the executive team, who announced her resignation last month. CEO Cindy Baier has also taken on Kent’s prior title at president.
"Kevin has achieved great success both in operations and as a leader here at Brookdale," Baier said in the release. "His promotion to EVP of Community Operations is a natural next step as he continues his dedication to senior living and the resident experience. I know adding Kevin to our executive leadership team will help us fulfill Brookdale's mission of enriching the lives of those we serve."
