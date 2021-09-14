Cindy Kent, the executive vice president and president of senior living communities at Brentwood-based Brookdale Senior Living, has resigned.
Kent will leave the senior living giant effective Oct. 1, according to company filings, to pursue an opportunity outside of the industry.
The company has not yet announced her replacement.
“During her time with Brookdale, Cindy Kent has made valuable contributions to the success of our company,” Brookdale CEO Cindy Baier told the Post. “On behalf of the entire Brookdale team, we thank her and wish her the best in her future.”
With a heavy background in health care leadership and operations, Kent was recruited to refine Baier’s strategy efforts in 2019.
Kent was previously the president and general manager of the induction prevention division of 3M and before that led the drug delivery systems divisions and was vice president of strategy. Prior to that, she held health senior leadership positions and marketing roles at Medtronic and Eli Lilly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.