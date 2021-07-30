Brookdale Senior Living as added a chief nursing officer to its C-suite, promoting seven-year company veteran Kim Elliott to the role.
Elliott was previous the vice president of clinical services for the Brentwood-based company, a position she has held since 2014. Prior to that, she was senior vice president of clinical quality and compliance for Centerre Healthcare and director of compliance and risk management systems for Kindred Healthcare.
She joins CEO Cindy Baier and CFO Steven Swain in Brookdale's C-suite, as well as four other executive vice presidents overseeing finance, asset management and operations.
“Our clinical function has and continues to play a vital role in the well-being of our residents, which has been proven over and over throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Brookdale leadership said in a statement.
“Kim’s stellar leadership throughout her tenure at Brookdale, in conjunction with the thought leadership she continues to demonstrate within the senior living industry and beyond, makes her the ideal leader for this newly created role. The role of Chief Nursing Officer recognizes the importance of this level of expertise and Kim’s leadership.”
Shares of Brookdale (Ticker: BKD) were down 3 percent to about $7.50 Friday afternoon. Year to date, they are still up nearly 80 percent.
