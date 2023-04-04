Ryman Hospitality Properties has nominated former Gov. Bill Haslam to its board.
Haslam joins the company’s incumbent board members on the slate up for a vote at the upcoming annual stockholder meeting.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
Ryman Hospitality Properties has nominated former Gov. Bill Haslam to its board.
Haslam joins the company’s incumbent board members on the slate up for a vote at the upcoming annual stockholder meeting.
Haslam was Tennessee's governor from 2011 to 2019. Previously, he was mayor of Knoxville and an official at Saks Fifth Avenue and Pilot Corporation, the gas station chain started by his father. Haslam is in the process of purchasing the Nashville Predators.
“I am pleased to have Bill as a director nominee for the company’s board,” said Colin Reed, executive chairman of Ryman Hospitality Properties. “Bill’s leadership in both the public and private sectors brings a unique perspective to our Board that will be beneficial as we continue to pursue value creation opportunities for our hospitality and entertainment businesses.”
Reed stepped down as CEO at the end of 2022, with Mark Fioravanti succeeding him in the post.
RHP owns the Ryman Auditorium, Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center and entertainment and hospitality properties around the country. The company reported revenues of $568.88 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, beating estimates by nearly 13 percent and surpassing the Q4 2021 figure of $377.43 million.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.