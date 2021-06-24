SmileDirectClub is squaring up to a number of margin pressures in coming quarters, a Loop Capital Markets analyst said Wednesday in significantly cutting her price target for shares of the dental aligner maker.
In a note to investors, Laura Champine said downtown-based SmileDirect is facing inflationary pressures on a number of key items such as shipping and digital marketing as well as general and administrative costs. Those trends come as SmileDirect CEO David Katzman and his team are pushing forward with their plan, announced early last year, to slow growth and emphasize getting to profitability. The company last month also said a cyberattack will cost it about $15 million in sales this quarter.
The cost pressures have led Champine to forecast bigger losses for SmileDirect both this year and next and to cut her target for the company’s shares from $14 to $9. SmileDirect (Ticker: SDC) shares were changing hands at $8.78 midday Thursday, down slightly from their Wednesday close. Year to date, they have lost a quarter of their value.
———————
Over at Wedbush Securities, Henry Coffey has launched coverage of CoreCivic with a ‘neutral’ rating that acknowledges the prison manager’s ability to generate cash but says that political headwinds are taking their toll on business.
President Joe Biden in January directed the U.S. Department of Justice to not renew a number of contracts with private prison operators. That line of business accounts for half of CoreCivic’s revenues and, as it likely dwindles and adds to a long-term trend of falling prison populations, Coffey is forecasting that funds from operations will slip from $1.83 per share this year to $1.75 in 2022 and $1.73 the year after that.
Another factor to account for in future years, Coffey says, is CoreCivic’s rising cost of capital. Four of the banks backing the company’s credit facility have said they will likely not renew their involvement after 2023, which means CoreCivic CEO Damon Hininger and his team may need to lean more on pricier funding options.
As with Champine’s outlook for SmileDirect, Coffey sees no upside for CoreCivic shares. His price target of $10.85 is 10 percent below where the stock (Ticker: CXW) closed Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.