A Citigroup analyst has upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein on the heels of the company’s second-quarter earnings results, which included word that big investor Equitable Holdings will pump no less than $10 billion into the company’s lineup of alternative investments.
Equitable and its subsidiaries control about 60 percent of AB’s shares and account for some 3 percent of the company’s revenues. The company has pledged to invest its $10 billion over the next three years and let AB managers put that money to work in private illiquid investments, a business that brings with it higher fees than more traditional investments. CEO Seth Bernstein told analysts and investors last week that his team expects that seed capital will attract other investors.
“We have a track record of taking that [amount] and multiplying it by about four,” Bernstein said. “We hope that track record continues.”
The promise of some $40 billion flowing into AB — the firm finished June with nearly $740 billion under management — prompted Citi’s William Katz to upgrade the company’s shares to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’ and to bump his price target to $54.50 from $44. That target leaves about 10 percent of upside for AB shares (Ticker: AB), which closed Friday around $48 but were changing hands at nearly $50 Tuesday afternoon.
