The activist investor pushing for changes at Genesco has retreated from its demand to replace seven directors and now is targeting four seats on the board of the footwear retailer.
The change in tactics by Legion Partners Asset Management comes a few days after Genesco directors elected three new board members and said longtime members Marty Dickens and Kathleen Mason will retire from the board this summer. Word of Legion Partners’ less ambitious four-director push — the firm hasn’t yet named the incumbent directors it is targeting — also comes after a period of intensive but ultimately fruitless negotiations. During those talks, Legion — which owns nearly 6 percent of the company — demanded, among other things, that lead independent director Matthew Diamond step down soon and that the sides agree to a multi-year overhaul while Genesco offered to have Legion bring one of its candidates on board.
In a statement, Legion’s managers labeled the company’s board refreshment “incremental” and called on the board to use a so-called universal proxy card that would let shareholders choose from all the available candidates rather than pick the incumbent or challenger slates.
“We look forward to publishing our slate’s thoughtful analysis of Genesco in the coming weeks,” Legion Managing Directors Chris Kiper and Ted White wrote in a letter. “While our four independent nominees would only represent a minority of the board, they have insightful observations and strategic suggestions that can help unlock value.”
Genesco on Monday defended the new board additions — which include former Tractor Supply CEO Greg Sandfort — and said a longer-term plan to further reconstitute the board would not make for good corporate governance.
“Further, none of Legion’s nominees have the relevant skills, experience, track records and leadership, beyond what Genesco’s nine-member slate already brings, to serve on Genesco’s board,” the company added. “While Legion may resort to personal attacks on our directors and hyperbole about board entrenchment, we are moving forward with our newly reconstituted board and look forward to engaging with shareholders.”
Shares of Genesco (Ticker: GCO) rose more than 2 percent Monday to $54.50. Year to date, they have nearly doubled in value.
Legion’s current slate of director candidates are:
• Marjorie Bowen, a former Houlihan Lokey investment banker who was a Genesco director a few years ago when Legion last engaged with the company’s board in a major way
• Margenett Moore-Roberts, chief inclusion and diversity officer at IPG DXTRA, the digital marketing arm of Interpublic Group
• Dawn Robertson, a former Old Navy president and Stein Mart CEO who now leads On Campus Marketing
• Hobart Sichel, a former chief marketing officer at Burlington Stores
