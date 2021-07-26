Not much stock can ever be put into player comparisons for NHL draft picks, regardless of which round they’re selected.
However, if either of the Nashville Predators' two first-round picks, Fyodor Svechkov and Zachary L’Heureux, come anywhere close to their NHL comparisons of Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, respectively, General Manager David Poile can consider his 2021 draft a home run.
Svechkov, whom the Predators selected No. 19 overall, was considered by many draft experts to be the best two-way forward in the draft. He split his 2020-21 season between two leagues in Russia, scoring five goals and 15 points in 38 games in the VHL, Russia’s second league, and four goals and 15 points in 15 games in the MHL, the Russian junior league.
He’s expected to play the 2021 season with SKA Saint Petersburg in the KHL in Russia, where he will be teammates with Predators 2020 first-round pick, goalie Yaroslav Askarov.
“In the way he's always been described to me, and what I've seen on the video, he looks like that complete type of player that can really play with top players,” Poile said. “I really like his chances to develop into a really good center iceman for us.”
Praised for his defensive prowess, Svechkov is no slouch offensively. He’s good at carrying the puck up ice and seeing plays in the offensive zone. Svechkov has above-average speed coupled with great hands and an ability to make plays in tight spaces.
"We knew about Fyodor heading into the World U-18 Championship, but he really caught our eye in his first game there," Predators Chief Amateur Scout Tom Nolan said. "He's a big kid and stays over pucks — it's almost like he has Velcro on his stick, he never loses the puck. We're excited to have our development staff get over to Russia and work with him at a closer level as he progresses in all three zones of the ice."
Added Svechkov: "[I think I’m a] playmaker and goal scorer, and I think I have good hockey sense. I can play [as a] two-way forward, and I think I can be a good center with this wonderful team."
L’Heureux was the more intriguing of the two selections as the Predators traded both of their second-round picks to the Carolina Hurricanes to jump back into the first round to pick the 18-year-old center.
He scored 19 goals and 39 points in 33 games with the Halifax Mooseheads in the QMJHL this year, and he had 20 goals and 55 points in 53 QMJHL games the previous year.
“Zachary L'Heureux, is a player we had rated very, very high that kept falling in the draft,” Poile added. “We paid a big price to get him … and I think that was a lot to do that, but I like the feeling as I sit here right now of having two first-round picks and getting two guys that we had rated in the top 15 of our draft."
L’Heureux, perhaps more than any player in the draft, fit the Predators’ new identity of being tough to play against. Although he’s just 5-foot-11 and 196 pounds, L’Heureux is best known for his physicality. His reputation is that of a heavy-hitting, knock-you-into-the-boards annoyance who never shies away from a fight. He’s strong on the puck but can also get under an opponent’s skin like no other and was suspended on four occasions for his sometimes over-aggressive behavior.
During a pre-draft interview with The Athletic, L’Heureux described himself as a power forward, stating, “I’m a strong competitive guy who wins every battle … I like to power the puck to the net. I consider myself a Matthew Thachuk, Brad Marchand-type of player.”
"He has got a unique package of skill, grit and character,” Predators North American Amateur Scout J-P Glaude said. “He's hard to play against and he'll be there for his teammates. We felt players like him are hard to find, and when you add in the skills he has, we are pretty excited to have been able to draft him."
Nashville traded up again in the third round, again with the Hurricanes, for Swedish Hockey League defenseman Anton Olsson. The 18-year-old blueliner had four assists, a plus-2 rating and 32 penalty minutes in 32 SHL games. He can play well on the rush — traditionally a staple of Predators defensemen — is a strong skater and has a Ryan Ellis-like first pass.
"It is the best moment I've ever; it has been a dream [to get drafted],” Olsson said. “I get a better feeling [when] they trade two picks to pick me. It feels good for me, and maybe they think I will be a good player."
The Predators remaining draft picks included USHL defenseman Ryan Ufko (fourth round), OHL defenseman Jack Matier (fourth round), and Swiss forward Simon Knack (sixth round).
"It's really exciting to get all these guys that we really talked a lot about," Predators Assistant GM and Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty said. "If you had told our group that these were the guys that we were going to end up with at the end of the day on Saturday, I think everyone would've been very happy."
