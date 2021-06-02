Four of the top 10 teams in the Triple A East Division of Minor League Baseball reside in the Southeast Division, but the Nashville Sounds are separating themselves from the rest of the pack.
The Sounds have a 19-5 record and a 13-game win streak, which is the longest in MiLB and just two shy of the franchise’s all-time mark. And the team’s success hasn’t been a byproduct of just one player or position group. Nashville has one of the more potent offenses in MiLB and perhaps the best hitter in Triple A East in Zach Green. The 27-year-old first baseman leads the league in home runs (nine) and RBIs (26).
As a team, the Sounds have hit the most home runs (44) and are tied for the second-most RBIs (140). They’ve scored the third-most runs (144) and have the sixth-most hits (205) in Triple A East as well.
On the mound, Nashville’s pitching staff ranks 10th in ERA (4.16), second in shutouts (three), fifth in WHIP (1.26), eighth in strikeouts (244) while allowing the fourth-fewest hits (162) and ninth-fewest runs (106) in the league.
“We’re playing very good baseball, period,” Sounds Manager Rick Sweet said. “Our starting pitching has done a nice job and our bull pen has come in and thrown strikes. One area where we’ve gone over and above has been the offense… I’ve never had a club this consistent offensively with working counts and making pitchers throw strikes.”
The win streak isn’t the only thing the Sounds have going for them. Although Nashville hasn’t played in its home ballpark since May 23 — a 1-0 win over the Gwinnett Stripers — the club leads all of Minor League Baseball in attendance.
While some clubs and cities still have attendance restrictions, Nashville allows 100 percent capacity for outdoor sporting events, something Sounds fans have taken full advantage of.
“I think the last three of four games we played (in Nashville), we had 10,000 or 11,000 people every game,” Sweet said. “That was at the start (of the win streak), that was the first six games, but you could tell the fans were into it. All the games that whole series, five of the six were one-run games and the other was a two-run game.
“So, all of the games were exciting, the fans were very involved. If we can continue this, obviously, you take it a day at a time, but if we continue, I know the fans will be out there.”
