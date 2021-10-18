Mike Wright prepares every week as if he is going to be Vanderbilt’s starting quarterback.
Saturday at South Carolina, the 6-foot-4 sophomore finally had his number called with starter Ken Seals out due to a finger injury. And Wright nearly delivered the Commodores their third win of the season and first-year head coach Clark Lea his first SEC win.
“Mentally, nothing really changed,” Wright said. “I don’t ever want to have a change of mentality. The only physical thing that was different was just the amount of reps I was getting in practice.”
“I’m proud of Mike; I think he stepped up and represented himself well as a competitor,” Lea added. “He made some plays that we needed, and I felt like he put this team in a position to win the game. That’s all we can ask of him.”
Wright completed 11 of 21 passes for 206 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and he added 41 yards rushing on 15 carries. But above all, Wright added a level of explosiveness to the Vanderbilt offense that it has lacked through six games with Seals under center.
Wright’s 52-yard pass to Will Sheppard in the third quarter, a completion that gave VU a 17-14 lead, was the Commodores’ longest of the season. Seals’ longest pass of the year is 38 yards, and he has registered only two passes that have gone for for more than 30 yards.
An ability to escape the pocket and make throws on the run is a skill that Seals just doesn’t have on Wright’s level. That elusiveness, ability to extend a play and allow receivers more time to get open is something Vanderbilt has been missing all year.
The Commodores don’t have a particularly strong offensive line or the most talented group of receivers. But adding Wright’s dynamic playmaking ability to an offense that ranks dead last in the SEC in total offense (310.8 yards per game) and points per game (14.3) could help keep opposing defenses honest.
“I felt like he did some things that gave us a chance to win the game,” Lea said. “I thought we were more explosive today, which is something that kind of held us back in the past. We were kind of able to generate plays that went past 20 yards and 40 yards and that was helpful to us.
“I felt like he was able to extend [plays] and find routes downfield. He was able to locate Will Sheppard, and [Sheppard] was able to finish on some explosive plays for us. So, there’s good there. And there’s going to be a lot to clean up too.”
While the story of the game will be — and should be — the win that the Commodores let fall through their fingertips, Wright’s possible emergence could be a positive for a program that has been seemingly built on negatives.
“I’ll go back and look at film, but one thing I know I want to improve on is just overall offensive execution,” Wright said. “One thing I think I did do well, and that I try to work on, is overall energy. That’s something that I can control no matter the circumstances.”
Lea stated after the game that Seals is week-to-week and will be evaluated regularly.
