Vanderbilt's Sydney Watts

Vanderbilt's Sydney Watts

 Photo: Ethan Hunt/Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt’s top-ranked women’s soccer team will look to rebound in the NCAA Tournament after suffering its first loss of the season in a shocking upset.

The top-seeded Commodores fell 2-1 to ninth-seeded Texas in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday in Pensacola, Fla., losing for the first time in 18 matches this season.