Vanderbilt's top-ranked women's soccer team suffers season's first loss Commodores stunned by Texas in SEC Tournament quarterfinal, must regroup for NCAA Tournament John Glennon John Glennon Author twitter Author email Nov 11, 2026 Nov 11, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Vanderbilt's Sydney Watts Photo: Ethan Hunt/Vanderbilt University Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Vanderbilt’s top-ranked women’s soccer team will look to rebound in the NCAA Tournament after suffering its first loss of the season in a shocking upset.The top-seeded Commodores fell 2-1 to ninth-seeded Texas in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday in Pensacola, Fla., losing for the first time in 18 matches this season. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm'2?5J W`e\`\`X :D DE:== G6CJ =:<6=J E@ 36 @?6 @7 E96 ?2E:@?’D 7@FC E@A D665D H96? E96 }rpp %@FC?2>6?E 7:6=5 :D 2??@F?465 |@?52J 2E b A]>] r%]k^AmkAm%96 r@>>@5@C6D H:== 36 =@@<:?8 E@ 36EE6C =2DE D62D@?’D 9:DE@C:4 CF? :? E96 ?2E:@?2= E@FC?2>6?E[ H96? '2?5J H@? E9C66 82>6D E@ C6249 E96 t=:E6 t:89E 7@C E96 7:CDE E:>6 :? AC@8C2> 9:DE@CJ 367@C6 72==:?8 :? @G6CE:>6 E@ %r&]k^AmkAm'2?56C3:=E 6?E6C65 E96 $tr %@FC?2>6?E @? 2 `_\82>6 H:? DEC62<[ 2 DEC6E49 E92E 925 :?4=F565 2 d\_ H:? @G6C %6I2D Wh\c\eX @? ~4E] ab]k^AmkAmqFE E96 {@?89@C?D DFCAC:D65 E96 ‘s@C6D @? %F6D52J H:E9 2 8@2= ;FDE cb D64@?5D :?E@ E96 4@?E6DE[ 2?5 %6I2D 5@F3=65 :ED =625 :? E96 b_kDFAmE9k^DFAm >:?FE6]k^AmkAm'2?5J’D |682? w:??6?<2>A EC:>>65 %6I2D’ =625 E@ a\` H:E9 `_ >:?FE6D C6>2:?:?8 H96? D96 962565 9@>6 2 C63@F?5[ 3FE E96 r@>>@5@C6D H6C6?’E 23=6 E@ AC@5F46 2 EJ:?8 8@2=]k^AmkAmxE H2D 2 7CFDEC2E:?8 @FE4@>6 7@C '2?56C3:=E[ H9:49 5@>:?2E65 >@DE @7 E96 4@?E6DE]k^AmkAm%96 ‘s@C6D A@FC65 2 D62D@?\9:89 ba D9@ED 2E %6I2D[ :?4=F5:?8 ac :? E96 D64@?5 92=7] qFE '2?56C3:=E H2D 7@:=65 3J {@?89@C?D 8@2=:6 q2J=:DD u=J??[ H9@ >256 `_ D2G6D]k^AmkAm%6I2D 56762E65 E96 }@] ` D@446C E62> :? E96 ?2E:@? 7@C E96 7:CDE E:>6 :? D49@@= 9:DE@CJ]k^AmkAm'2?5J =@DE 7@C E96 7:CDE E:>6 D:?46 =2DE D62D@?’D }rpp %@FC?2>6?E =@DD @? }@G] ah] %96 ‘s@C6D H6C6 E96 5676?5:?8 $tr %@FC?2>6?E 492>A:@?D]k^AmkAm!C:@C E@ %F6D52J’D 56762E[ E96 r@>>@5@C6D 925 @?=J @?46 E9:D J62C DFCC6?56C65 >@C6 E92? @?6 8@2= — 2?5 E92E @44FCC65 :? 2 D62D@?\@A6?:?8 c\b H:? @G6C $|& :? pF8FDE]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 '2?5J’D `_\82>6 H:? DEC62<[ E96 ‘s@C6D 925 @FED4@C65 @AA@?6?ED b_\b[ C64@C5:?8 D6G6? 4=62? D966ED]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vanderbilt Commodores Vanderbilt University Southeastern Conference Texas Tournament Texas Longhorns Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament John Glennon Author twitter Author email Follow John Glennon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by