There’s a new duo in the booth for Vanderbilt athletics as the university named Andrew Allegretta as the director of radio broadcasting and Kevin Ingram as the director of digital operations.
In their new roles, Allegretta will serve as the play-by-play broadcaster for Vanderbilt football and baseball — the role vacated by Joe Fisher, who stepped down to enter into rehab last August — as well as men’s and women’s basketball for SEC Network+.
Ingram will continue as a sideline reporter for Vanderbilt football games and play-by-play man for men’s basketball, as well providing baseball coverage from the booth for SEC Network+.
Ingram, a former Wake Up Zone radio host, has had several roles with Vanderbilt over the last two decades, and he served as the play-by-play voice of Belmont men’s basketball for the last 17 years. He has also done work with the OVC football broadcasts and was a finalist for the Tennessee Sportscaster of the Year in 2019.
“We are very excited to welcome Andrew and Kevin into these roles, as they will be the voices for the next great chapter of Vanderbilt Athletics,” Vanderbilt Director of Athletics Candice Lee said in a release.
“They bring great experience and enthusiasm to Vanderbilt, along with a unique appreciation for where we are, and where we are headed. I also want to thank (co-deputy athletics director) Tommy McClelland for his leadership as we reimagined our approach to radio and digital content to allow us to provide even more entertaining and engaging coverage of our student-athletes.”
Prior to Vanderbilt, Allegretta served as director of broadcasting at Tulane for the last two years. He not only handled the play-by-play duties, but he also hosted the coaches shows for football, men’s basketball and baseball.
Allegretta was named the Virginia Sportscaster of the Year in 2018 by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association during his time at Virginia Tech. He earned a degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse.
The university also announced that Norman Jordan and Tim Thompson will resume their football and men’s basketball analyst roles, respectively, as well as Charlie Mattos continuing to do radio for women’s basketball games.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
