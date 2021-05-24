As the Post reported last month, Tennessee State University is exploring the possibility of starting an NCAA ice hockey program, beginning with a feasibility study to gauge interest from students and the community, the school confirmed on Friday.
The university is working in conjunction with College Hockey Inc. and the Nashville Predators, who partnered with TSU in March 2020 for the “$1 million in 1 month” fundraising campaign to benefit merit- and need-based scholarships for TSU students, an effort that raised $1.7 million to fund more than 500 scholarships.
TSU would be the first-ever HBCU to field a college hockey program.
"The idea of establishing a collegiate hockey program at TSU is a tremendous opportunity as the nation's first HBCU to take on this endeavor," TSU President Glenda Glover said. "This allows us to expand the sport, increase diversity, and introduce a new fan base.
"Our partnership with the Nashville Predators and [franchise President and CEO] Sean Henry continues to cultivate groundbreaking programs that will have a lasting impact on the University and our students. We are appreciative for the leadership from the National Hockey League and NCAA College Hockey Inc. in helping to lay the foundation for this process with hopes of bringing college hockey to TSU."
Through the feasibility study, TSU officials will be examining the sustainability of men’s and women’s varsity hockey teams, in addition to determining what the school would need in terms of funding, facilities and everything else that encompasses running a successful college hockey program. Results of the study are expected sometime in the fall.
The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have sponsored feasibility studies in the past for colleges looking into adding NCAA Division I men’s and women’s hockey to their stable of athletics.
"Despite the absence of a Division-I hockey program, the state is filled with talented prospective student-athletes that could build a winning program at Tennessee State University," TSU Athletic Director Mikki Allen said.
"We are extremely excited about the prospect of adding men's and women's ice hockey to our athletics programs," Allen added. "Having the support of the Nashville Predators and the NHL is truly phenomenal and it speaks to the commitment that these two organizations have to growing the game of hockey."
Middle Tennessee has become a hot bed for youth hockey since 2010, and the area has seen the second-largest percentage increase in youth hockey in the United States, according to TSU. High school hockey is a staple of the prep sports scene as well with the GNASH hockey league fielding 14 teams comprised of 29 schools (through co-ops).
The demand for the sport is growing exponentially as well. Since 2014, the Predators have worked to open Ford Ice Center Antioch and Ford Ice Center Bellevue, with plans to open a Ford Ice Center in Sumner County by 2023 and an ice center in Clarksville in the Montgomery County Events Center by 2022.
"The passion and vision of President Glover, Dr. Allen and all of Tennessee State University's leadership in pushing to make hockey a more diverse and inclusive sport through this feasibility study is both inspiring and humbling," Henry said. "Through their passion and track record they will be able to create another success story for other schools and communities to chase and ideally emulate.”
