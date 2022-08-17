Tuesday was the first round of NFL roster cuts, and the Tennessee Titans are now six players lighter.
The Titans parted ways with former University of Tennessee receiver and Station Camp graduate Josh Malone, running back Jordan Wilkins, defensive lineman Haskell Garrett, offensive lineman Carson Green and defensive back Deante Burton.
Malone, who signed a futures contract with the Titans in February, has bounced around the NFL since being taken in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has had stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers.
“It’s nerve wracking [and] frustrating, but it’s all about perspective,” Malone said during minicamp of trying to stick with a team. “It’s ... being ready for when that opportunity comes.”
During his four-year career, Malone, 25, has 11 career receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown in 26 games, including seven starts. He had a solid training camp with Tennessee but couldn’t move up a crowded depth chart past Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, Dez Fitzpatrick and Mason Kinsey.
Wilkins, a Cordova, Tennessee, native, spent three-plus seasons with the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-21 and appeared in one game for the Titans last season. He has 954 career rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Garrett, 24, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in May. He played four seasons with Ohio State, earning first team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and second team All-America honors in 2020.
Green, who signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 draft, was signed by the Titans in June. He was an All-SEC tackle at Texas A&M.
Burton signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and had stints with the Packers, Texans, Colts and Dallas Cowboys.
The next round of roster cuts is Tuesday, Aug. 23, when teams must go from 85 to 80 players. The final cut to 53 players is set for Aug. 30.
